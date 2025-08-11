Russian forces breach Ukrainian defenses near Dobropillya Monday, August 11, 2025 9:03:12 PM

Russian troops have achieved a tactical breakthrough in the Donetsk region, breaching Ukrainian defenses and posing new threats to the cities of Dobropillya and Pokrovsk. The advancement by Russian occupiers in the Dobropillya area of Donbas is raising serious concerns among Ukrainian defenders, volunteers, and military analysts. Within the last 24 hours, the Russian troops managed to breach the front and advance 10 kilometers deep.

According to DeepState, in recent days, the Russians solidified positions in the settlements of Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyy Kolodyaz, where they are amassing forces for further offensive operations. Additionally, Russian troops have entered Vesele, escalating their presence to several dozen personnel. The Russian army has found a weak point. Simultaneously, the adversary is attempting to advance towards the Dobropillya-Kramatorsk highway, establishing a foothold in areas such as Novovodyane and Petrivka. The Russian forces have found vulnerabilities in Ukrainian defenses, which they plan to exploit to expand territorial control.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that commanders of Ukrainian units sometimes underestimate the scale of the threat or report that combat operations are under control, while frontline fighters record a real deterioration in conditions, analysts report. The regions of Zolotyy Kolodyaz, Shakhove, and other nearby settlements are characterized by a dense network of new engineering and fortification constructions that Russian forces are bypassing and attempting to occupy for defensive use. Military experts suggest that it will be extremely hard to dislodge the occupiers from these positions if they gain full control.

The Russian troop movement towards Dobropillya began with precise fire control using UAVs. The Russian troops are already establishing supply routes and reinforcements, preparing to secure key settlements. After amassing forces, the occupiers plan further offensive actions deeper into Ukrainian territory, utilizing drones to complicate logistics and defense efforts by Ukrainian forces. If the situation does not change, there is a risk that Dobropillya could fall under Russian control sooner than Pokrovsk. This potential shift presents a serious threat to regional defense and necessitates immediate actions from the higher command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

