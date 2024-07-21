Russian forces break Ukrainian defense lines near Progress village after months of stalemate Sunday, July 21, 2024 9:59:00 AM

In a significant development over the past 48 hours, Russian forces have made notable advancements in the vicinity of Progress village, an achievement they had been unable to secure since April, according to DeepState.

The Russian troops in the Donetsk region have seen success along the Pokrovsk direction. A massive assault forced Ukrainian units to retreat from their positions in Progress Village, as reported by analysts at DeepState. "The battle for Progress took a sudden turn within 48 hours. For the past few months, Ukrainian forces managed to successfully repel enemy attacks, despite occasionally losing positions," the report reads.

According to DeepState, a particular infantry brigade was holding positions near Progress. On July 19, a massive assault by Russian forces compelled the Ukrainian Forces to withdraw from almost the entire village. Reinforcements from another mechanized brigade quickly moved in to secure positions on the village's western street. However, by July 20, due to a lack of sufficient infantry, these forces too had to retreat.

"This has forced another brigade positioned along the railway to adjust its defense lines, creating a risk of encirclement. No order has been issued to realign the battle line," the analysts at DeepState noted.

DeepState analysts warn that losing Progress village could have significant implications. If Russian forces advance further, they might cut off the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka route, capture the heights west of Vozdvyzhenka, and then move along the railway ridge to heights near Novohrodivka.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything possible to ensure none of these enemy objectives are met," the DeepState analysts concluded.

While the Ukrainien General Staff [source](https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua?locale=ru_RU) has not officially reported the withdrawal from Progress, its July 21 morning briefing stated that Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction repelled 52 assault and offensive actions. The Russia efforts concentrated in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Progress, with 16 and 17 attacks respectively. Additionally, attempts by the Russians to advance near Vozdvyzhenka, Lozuvatke, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, and Karlivka in the Donetsk region were stopped.

On July 19, it was reported that Ukrainian forces destroyed three Russian special units near Nevelske.

