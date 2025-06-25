Russian forces capture two villages in Donetsk region Wednesday, June 25, 2025 12:00:55 PM

Russian forces have captured two villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to DeepState. The Russian troops have also advanced near three other locations in Eastern Ukraine. Russian forces captured the villages of Konstaninopil and Andriivka in the Novopavlivka direction and pushed into the village of Shevchenko, as well as near Dneproenergiya and Aleksiivka, reports DeepState.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian operational-tactical group Khortytsia indicated that the Russian army conducted assault operations near Zaporizhzhia, Mirne, Razliv, and Veselein the Novopavlivka direction. According to Khortytsia, Ukrainian military aims to destroy Russian manpower to slow their advances. Ukrainian forces are reportedly taking necessary actions to prevent any further deterioration of the tactical situation in the region.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refuted reports of Russian troops advancing into the Dnipropetrovsk region. However, journalist and soldier of the 13th brigade of the National Guard, Yuriy Butusov, noted that the Russian forces are within 600 meters of the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk. Ukrainian military officer Stanislav Bunyatov highlighted that due to lower population density in Dnipropetrovsk compared to Donetsk, Russian forces could advance more rapidly in this region.

