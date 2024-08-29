Russian forces continue their push towards Pokrovsk Thursday, August 29, 2024 10:02:26 AM

Russian forces are making significant tactical advancements southeast of Pokrovsk, continuing their offensive in Donbas. In just a few days, they have captured Novogrodivka — a crucial stronghold for Ukrainian Armed Forces, located 10 km southeast of Pokrovsk. Mass evacuations are now underway in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

Russian "war correspondents" claim that Russian troops are making progress both within and around Novohrodivka. Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets confirms that units from Russia’s 27th Motorized Rifle Division, supported by the 114th Brigade part of the so-called "DPR" forces, are advancing along the railway line in eastern Novohrodivka.

Additionally, both Russian and some Ukrainian sources have reported that Russian forces have reached the eastern outskirts of Selidove, southeast of Pokrovsk, moving into the city after alleged Ukrainian withdrawals from certain positions.

The Institute for the Study of War notes that they have yet to see visual evidence of Russian forces in Selidove. However, on August 28, Ukrainian observer Mashovets reported that elements of the Russian 90th Tank Division, supported by units of the 27th Motorized Rifle Division, entered Selidove from the north along the E50 route Selidove-Karlivka, aligning with recent Russian statements on advances through Mykhailivka.

Ukraine’s General Staff reports heavy Russian attacks on the northeast, east, and southeast of Pokrovsk on August 27 and 28, confirming that over half of Russian assaults on August 28 focused on the Selidovo and Novogrodovka areas.

Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, with a combined population of around 100,000, are the last major towns in Donetsk Oblast under Ukrainian control, vital for logistics connecting Donetsk, Kramatorsk, and beyond.

Meanwhile, in the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces have captured more territory in August’s clashes than the Russians in Donbas. However, the largest population center taken by Ukrainian forces, Sudzha, with around 5,000 residents, is significantly smaller than the recently lost Novohrodivka, not to mention Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

This sector sees heavy concentration of Russia’s Grouping “Center” forces and their most battle-ready reserves. Many military experts, including Ukrainians, anticipated the capture of Hrodivka and nearby Novohrodivka by Russian forces, although not this rapidly. The Ukrainian military appears to prioritize the defense of Pokrovsk itself.

“Urban areas without sufficient defensive strength do not pose insurmountable obstacles, and the Ukrainian command likely deemed the defense of Novohrodivka not worth the potential losses,” posits the American Institute for the Study of War.

Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Syrskyi stated, “One of the objectives of the offensive operation in the Kursk direction was to divert substantial enemy forces from other sectors, particularly from Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.”

However, he notes, Russian units are not only remaining in the Pokrovsk direction; they are bolstering their numbers there.

