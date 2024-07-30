Russian forces deploy North Korean Bulsae-4 anti-tank missile systems in Ukraine Tuesday, July 30, 2024 12:00:00 PM

Russian forces have begun using the North Korean long-range, self-propelled, anti-tank missile system Bulsae-4 against Ukraine, reports Ukrainian defense outlet Militarniy.

Photos of the missile launcher were reportedly published on the Telegram channel KUP (+18).

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance discovered the system in an open area within one of the operational regions. The Bulsae-4 can strike targets beyond direct sight at a range of over 10 km. Since precise data on the North Korean weapon's capabilities are scarce, some sources estimate the system's range between 10-25 kilometers. Such long-range capabilities allow it to attack armored vehicles from a safe distance.

The report highlights that the Bulsae-4 launcher comprises a rotating bundle of eight missile containers mounted on a chassis of the North Korean 6-wheel armored personnel carrier M-2010. The guided missile features large stabilizers and a top-down attack mode, targeting the armor's weakest point.

Guidance for the missile is rendered by an electro-optical head coupled with command guidance through an optical fiber cable. This enables the system's operator to manually control the missile via video feed throughout its flight, circumventing obstacles to strike beyond direct sight or even behind cover.

The ongoing video feed allows for target re-engagement upon spotting higher-priority targets, offering high-precision strikes at maximum range from the first shot.

On June 19th, the leaders of Russia and North Korea, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement

Reports suggest North Korea's economy has rebounded through arms trade with Russia.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.