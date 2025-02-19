Russian forces employ 'human wave' tactics amid ongoing clashes near Pokrovsk Wednesday, February 19, 2025 12:00:38 PM

In a report from the southern flank of the Pokrovsk region, Russian forces are employing "human wave" tactics to assault Ukrainian Defense Force positions in small groups. They have been noted to rarely use armored vehicles during these attacks, reports press officer of the 32nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Bordian.

"We rarely see any machinery. Occasionally, they use equipment seized in temporarily occupied territories," Bordian stated. He recalled a specific incident where a single Russian APC was used in battle, although Ukrainian defenders quickly neutralized it.

Bordian also discussed the enemy's leveraging of weather conditions at the front line, particularly the Russians exploiting moments when thick fog and snow hinder drone operations, escalating their attacks at these times.

According to a report from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled 50 Russian attacks over a 24-hour period along the Pokrovsk front. The most significant enemy activities were reported near Tarasivka, Vodyane Druhe, Malynivka, Luch, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Alekseyevka, Novotoretsk, Andriyivka, Dachne, Shevchenko, and Ulakli.

Based on mapping data from DeepState, despite the liberation of Pishchane by Defense Forces, Russian troops failed to make further advancements in the Pokrovske area.

However, to the south of Pokrovsk, in the region of Ulakli, the adversary has extended their control toward Konstanynopil and along the road that runs through this settlement. Russian forces also advanced slightly west of Andriyivka, along the Vovcha River.

Previously, reports indicated that Russian troops had intensified their offensive operations in the Pokrovske direction from February 15, with intentions to reclaim positions near Pishchane, according to DeepState.

