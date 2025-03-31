Russian forces employ unconventional tactics in Toretsk battle, utilize underground routes to infiltrate Ukrainian defenses Monday, March 31, 2025 12:00:48 PM

Russian forces continue to employ unconventional tactics in the ongoing battle for Toretsk, Donetsk region, reportedly utilizing underground communications, including city sewers, to infiltrate Ukrainian defense lines, reported Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the operational-strategic group of forces "Khortytsia," during the "United News" telethon.

He noted that Toretsk is a strategic focal point for the Russian military, motivating them to explore every possible avenue to penetrate the city. The Russians are reportedly attempting to enter through unconventional means, not only from the flanks but also literally from below, using underground routes. This tactic comes as no surprise, considering past attempts like those on March 8, where Russian assault units tried to infiltrate Ukrainian rear positions via a gas pipeline in Sudzha, Kursk Region, Russia.

Tregubov stressed that while attacks in Pokrovsk are concentrated on flanking maneuvers, Toretsk sees intense urban combat. Russian forces are resorting to innovative yet precarious subterranean routes when facing regular offensive obstacles.

On the Pokrovsk front, Tregubov reported no decrease in combat intensity, although the clashes are shifting slightly eastward.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.