Russian forces encircled in Syria: negotiations underway for evacuation Sunday, December 8, 2024 10:19:11 PM

Several groups of Russian military personnel are reportedly encircled in Syria, according to information from several channels and media outlets. Russia is allegedly negotiating for corridors to evacuate the soldiers.

"What our grouping in Syria looks like today. It is a multitude of various units with their own weaponry, divided into several groupings—the 'Mountain,' 'Palmyra,' 'Plains,' etc., in addition to the well-known Khmeimim and Tartus bases," reads the post of the Russian war channel Fighterbomber .

"Each had its own area of responsibility and commanders. Essentially, our military was present across the entire Syrian territory. This involves several thousand personnel and dozens of units of equipment. A couple of days ago, they all redeployed behind the mountains, closer to the sea, where they currently await further, er, redeployment possibilities. Given that they were prepared for anything as usual, some units are now encircled in a defensive circle, awaiting assistance or an exit corridor."

War channel RAG&E also reported that at least one group of Russian servicemen remains cut off from the main Russian bases in the area. According to the channel, they will not be able to independently break through to the base, so they will only exit if Russia can negotiate a corridor with the insurgents.

On the night of December 8, several aircraft reportedly arrived at the Russian bases in Khmeimim in Latakia, including heavy military transport planes like the An-124 and Il-76. This data from Flightradar24 was published by the OSINTtechnical project. It appears these may be evacuation aircraft.

At 4:00 pm Moscow time, the Black Sea Strategy Institute reported that, according to Flightradar24 data, two Iranian transport planes landed at the Russian airbase in Khmeimim within the last hour.

