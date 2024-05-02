Russian forces establish foothold in Ocheretyne amid heavy fighting Thursday, May 2, 2024 8:30:02 AM

Nazar Voloshin, the spokesperson for the operational-strategic troop grouping "Khortytsia," has stated that Russian forces have established positions in the village of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region.

Speaking about Ocheretyne, Voloshin told Interfax-Ukraine, "The enemy has broken through and secured a position in this settlement. The area currently occupied by the adversary is under our fire control".

According to him, heavy fighting continues there. Ukrainian forces are taking measures to regain control of the village and to stabilize the situation in that direction.

Voloshin mentioned, "For this purpose, additional reserve forces and resources have been deployed."

Earlier, military journalist Bogdan Miroshnichenko referred to Ocheretyne as the hottest spot on the Avdiivka front line and indicated that by capturing this village, the Russians could potentially open a route to Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

