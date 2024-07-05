Russian forces exploit weaknesses in Toretsk, Ukrainian units under strain, warns DeepState co-founder Roman Pogorelyi Friday, July 5, 2024 12:00:01 PM

Russian forces are gaining momentum in the Toretsk direction, exploiting the situation that has developed with the Ukrainian units holding positions there, said the DeepState co-founder Roman Pogorelyi in a comment to Espreso.

"A complex issue has arisen, posing numerous additional unanswered questions. Over the last few days, we've seen active discussions, particularly in the Yurivka and New York areas, involving the brigades and units stationed there, including the 206th Battalion of the Territorial Defence. Fighters have started to publicly discuss what is happening there. According to fighters from the 206th Battalion, the command of the 41st Brigade is eroding these units, wiping out people with inexplicable orders," Pogorelyi emphasized.

He noted that the Russians are capitalising on this situation, continuously attacking Ukrainian positions with large amounts of infantry and reserves.

"The enemy sees an opportunity to capitalize on their gains and expand them. Our fighters are doing everything possible, holding back the offensive on their shoulders and working to the limit of their capabilities. The situation is becoming more complicated, as is evident from public discussions. We've tried to draw attention to these events, but this is merely a general description without details," Pogorelyi said.

Additionally, the DeepState co-founder informed that the Russian forces are shelling the local agglomeration and surrounding settlements in the Toretsk direction, obliterating them.

DeepState analysts described the situation in the Toretsk area of Donetsk region as "critical and disheartening" with regard to soldiers of the 206th Territorial Defence Battalion, due to the command setting unrealistic tasks for the troops, resulting in increased losses among the personnel.

On 4 July, the company commander of the 206th Battalion of the 241st Brigade of the Territorial Defence reported that the command does not objectively assess the capabilities of the subordinate personnel.

