Russia may attempt a simultaneous offensive across the Oskil bridgehead, aiming to break through between the village of Synkivka and the river, moving along the left bank towards the northern outskirts of Kupyansk’s eastern part, according to military expert Konstantin Mashovets.

In recent days, Russian forces have been attempting to expand the Dvorichna bridgehead and cross the Oskil River, north of Kupyansk.

Units from the 69th Motorized Rifle Division, part of the 6th Combined Arms Army, supported by units from the so-called "volunteer assault corps," have managed to advance approximately 250-300 meters along the river towards the village of Kondrashivka.

Notably, Russia consistently tries to force the Oskil River to secure a position on the opposite bank.

Ukrainian forces targeted Russian troops attempting to cross the Oskil River. On February 10, Operational Command "Khortytsia" reported that Russian forces were unsuccessful in their assault on Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka and Zagryzove on the Kupyansk front.

The Russians employed armored vehicles to deploy assault groups near Nova Kruglyakivka, but the attempt to cross the river Oskil ended in failure.

Near Dvorichna, Russian attempts to ferry personnel across Oskil were detected early. Suffering subsequent fire damage, and the Russian boats were destroyed along with their crews, the statement reads.

Despite repeated attempts using inflatable boats, Russian forces have faced heavy resistance and are continually monitored and engaged by Ukrainian drones during crossings and on amassed groups on the opposite shore, as outlined by military analyst Viktor Tregubov from the "Khortytsia" strategic command.

This movement leads to fluctuations in the engagement zone map—they appear and disappear in areas around Dvorichna. Russia seems to have a definite strategy, according to "Information Resistance" group expert Konstantin Mashovets.

Simultaneous attempted crossings of the Oskol north and south of the city by the 6th and 1st Tank Armies, respectively, indicate coordinated maneuvers within a clear overarching plan. Although Russia managed a partial success south of the city, the northern crossings have not fully materialized, suggesting potential strategic reassessment.

Towards Zapadne on the Kupyansk-Dvorichna road, Russian forces’ assaults have not achieved complete control of the settlement. Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenses maintain a foothold in Dvurechna’s northern quarters. As an alternative approach, Russian forces may soon attempt a coordinated push along the eastern riverbank towards Kupyansk’s northern outskirts, or perhaps re-initiate activity via their 1st Tank Army directed at Kupyansk-Uzel, Mashovets explains.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on February 4 that the Ukrainian Armed Forces forced Russian troops to abandon forward positions near a settlement in the Kupyansk direction. Russian attempts to reclaim these positions have proved futile.

