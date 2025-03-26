Russian forces face unforeseen challenge: North Korean troops accused of nightly thefts from trenches Wednesday, March 26, 2025 12:00:03 PM

In an unexpected turn of events on the frontlines, Russian forces find themselves contending not just with Ukrainian special operations units but also with North Korean soldiers—the latter suspected of sneakily pilfering items from Russian trenches during the night.

Disgruntled Russian soldiers have started sounding the alarm about their North Korean counterparts, who reportedly raid their dugouts after dark to steal personal belongings. The revelation came to light in a video tour of the soldiers' positions, footage from which was shared by Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov on his Telegram channel.

The video depicts a Russian serviceman showcasing his dugout, candidly explaining the measures they’ve resorted to in order to curb these nocturnal breaches. "This is how we're living. We have tripwires here from the Koreans. A ring here. It's just a warning. Because they sneak around here at night, those slit-eyed [slur], pilfering stuff," he detailed.

The video further reveals storage areas for ammunition and provisions. Journalist Yuriy Butusov took the opportunity to mock the resourcefulness—or the lack thereof—of the Russians.

"A Russian occupant from the Kursk region, while giving a tour of his dugout, complained that they're forced to set up tripwires at the entrance—not against Ukrainian units, but against North Korean comrades. According to him, Koreans scavenge through the dugouts at night, grabbing whatever they can," Butusov commented.

There's been previous reporting indicating that Russians in the Kursk region are actively utilizing North Korean military personnel. Analysts have suggested that the battlefield gains the Russian forces have made in this area are owed, in large part, to the assistance of these North Korean troops.

