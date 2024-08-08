Russian forces fail to establish buffer zone, face major setbacks in northern Kharkiv region Thursday, August 8, 2024 5:00:08 PM

Russian troops in northern Kharkiv have faced significant defeats and are struggling to maintain their current positions, military expert Serhiy Hrabskiy revealed during a broadcast on FREEДОМ TV.

The Russian Armed Forces have failed in their attempt to establish a so-called buffer zone in northern Kharkiv. Hrabskiy noted that despite efforts, the creation of this buffer zone by Russia did not materialize.

Hrabskiy commented that while the enemy has made minor inroads into Ukrainian defenses, they have not reached the main defensive line nor advanced towards Kharkiv to put the city under fire control. These setbacks have left Russian forces clinging to the positions where Ukrainian Défense Forces halted their advance.

“In essence, it’s a gray zone,” said Hrabskiy, adding that the Russian troops are attempting to reinforce their combat formations with additional reserves while simultaneously trying to hold territory, move forward, and counterattack Ukrainian troops engaged in ongoing skirmishes.

He also questioned the military rationale behind Russia's interest in this area, as it holds little strategic value and does not alter the broader situation. Politically, however, the motive is clear: Russian forces want to declare their presence in Kharkiv territory.

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the "Achilles" UAV battalion of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade, noted that Russian forces continue pressuring Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv region. Despite these efforts, their offensive has failed.

On August 7, the operational-tactical group "Kharkiv" disclosed an increase in enemy shelling in the region, suggesting preparations for new assaults.

