Russian forces gear up for major amphibious assault in Kherson region, says Ukrainian officer Tuesday, May 6, 2025 3:00:07 PM

Russian forces remain resolute in their plans to seize territories on the right bank of the Kherson region, including the regional center and parts of Mykolaiv. In an interview with Novini.LIVE, Yuriy Tkachuk, an officer of the "Omega" National Guard unit of Ukraine, revealed that the occupiers have already readied boats and vessels for a large-scale landing operation.

"We are seeing increased activity. The enemy is preparing for an amphibious operation, and hundreds of boats have been spotted, about 300 in total. These preparations include landing on small islands currently under the control of Ukrainian Defense Forces.

These attempts are being countered, and enemy targets are being eliminated," Tkachuk explained. He noted that by capturing the Dnipro islands, the Russian objective is to extend their strike zone on the right bank, aiming to push back Ukrainian forces to land more substantial airborne troops.

Additionally, Russian forces are active along the Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv region, shelling Ochakiv, while Defense Forces continue to neutralize Russian personnel and equipment.

