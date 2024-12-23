Russian forces gear up for renewed offensive on Kherson Monday, December 23, 2024 2:00:13 PM

Russian forces are preparing to launch offensive operations in southern Ukraine, aiming, among other objectives, to retake control of Kherson, reports RBC-Ukraine, citing anonymous sources within the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is noted that the readiness to advance into the right bank area of Kherson Oblast by Russian troops surpasses that in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The sources claim that a decision to advance on Kherson has already been made, with the operation being supervised by Russian Airborne Forces Commander Mikhail Teplinsky. The assault will reportedly involve 4,000 Russian troops from the 7th Air Assault Division and the 61st Separate Marine Brigade. This contingent might be only a fraction of the forces needed, as capturing the regional hub would likely require a larger number of soldiers. Additionally, journalists indicate that Russia's plans to seize Kherson are also contingent upon weather conditions.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.