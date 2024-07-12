Russian forces grapple with equipment shortages amid efforts to sustain offensive maneuvers Friday, July 12, 2024 5:30:29 PM

The Russian army will continue to have no issues with manpower, according to Alexander Kovalenko, a military-political observer from the group "Information Resistance." However, he noted a significant decline in the effectiveness of Russian offensives, with a reported 80-fold decrease.

Kovalenko, speaking on Espresso TV, emphasized the emerging problem the Russian Armed Forces face with military equipment. "They (the Russians) mainly rely on two resources — human and technical, the mechanized component," he explained.

Kovalenko maintains that Russia will always have human resources. "The enemy will always be able to replenish manpower," he said. However, the issues lie heavily with military equipment. He predicted that this year could be crucial for Russia regarding its ability to maintain its mechanized component. Looking ahead, Kovalenko forecasted a negative balance in equipment replenishment by 2024, potentially affecting the Russian armed forces' ability to conduct offensive operations.

Despite Russian forces' recent territorial gains, Kovalenko pointed out that their efficiency has plummeted compared to 2022. The current combat zone includes 530,000 Russian troops but is plagued by a significant equipment deficit.

Kovalenko highlighted that if the Russian command orders to advance at all costs, attacks would predominantly involve infantry through intense and continuous assaults. However, he warned that the Russian forces might lack the resources in 2024 for large-scale offensives aimed at capturing vast territories.

Reports from July 10 indicated severe losses for the Russian military on the front lines. Russian forces are reportedly struggling with a shortage of munitions and troops, inhibiting their capacity for a large-scale offensive in Ukraine.

On July 3, former spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Vladyslav Seleznev, mentioned that the Russians aim to capture the Donetsk region during their summer offensive. He noted that the current efforts are focused on cutting off the Pokrovsk-Konstantinivka route. Closing off this route remains the primary goal for the Russian forces.

