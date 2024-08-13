Russian forces intensify assaults and drone strikes in Kharkiv region Tuesday, August 13, 2024 1:00:26 PM

The fighting continues to rage on in the Kharkiv region as Russian forces persist in their offensive operations. The Russian military is deploying kamikaze drones extensively in this sector, a move that has amplified the already fraught situation.

The operational-tactical group Kharkiv reported on Telegram that frequent skirmishes have disrupted normalcy, particularly in the Vovchansk area. The Russians have mounted assaults on residential quarters and established evacuation points for personnel from the 138th Motorized Brigade.

In the vicinity of Starytsia, Russian forces have undertaken a strategic shift, replacing their combat guards and commencing evacuation operations. Meanwhile, to make up for their mounting losses, they are bringing in personnel from the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division into the Hluboke area.

Within a span of 24 hours, three significant clashes were reported on the Kharkiv front, accompanied by 34 kamikaze drone strikes targeting Ukrainian Armed Forces positions.

A commander from the 92nd Brigade, nicknamed "Dedo," noted a tactical shift following the flare-ups in Russia's Kursk region. He observed that Russian artillery usage in northern Kharkiv has notably decreased.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.