According to Dmytro Likhoviy, the spokesperson for the "Tavria" Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, the south has experienced two Russian attacks in recent days. Ukrainian Forces also hit at least three Russian tanks, indicating a renewed intensity at this front.

Russians continue to pressure Ukrainian positions across the entire front line. Now, after a prolonged lull, they have intensified their activities in the Hulyaipole direction in the Zaporizhzhia region. During a marathon broadcast, Likhoviy detailed the situation.

"The enemy has become increasingly active in the Zaporizhzhia region, which hasn't been the case for some time. Ukrainian Armed Forces have recorded two assault attempts by Russian forces in the Hulyaipole direction. The enemy attacked from two different sections of the front," said Likhoviy.

"After a long pause, there were combat clashes in the Hulyaipole direction, with the enemy attempting two assaults from different directions, particularly from the village of Reshetylivske towards Hulyaipole," added Likhoviy.

He further mentioned that on July 28, Russian forces used buggies and two tanks in their assaults. One tank was successfully destroyed with no success for the enemy.

The following morning, Ukrainian Forces continued targeting Russian armored vehicles, managing to damage two more tanks of unspecified type. Consequently, the Russians could be down three units of equipment in one day, proving that "the Hulyaipole direction has indeed heated up."

Overall, the number of Russian troops in this section of the front has not changed, and their tactics remain unchanged, Likhoviy pointed out.

"In some announcements, it was speculated that this could be a large-scale offensive forming an assault grouping. However, according to our intelligence, it's a continuation of small-scale assault tactics, as the overall number of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region hasn't changed," concluded Likhoviy.

Previously, on July 25, it was reported that Russian forces were preparing an offensive on Hulyaipole, planning to exert massive pressure on Ukrainian positions in the Zaporizhzhia region. BILD reported that analysts had pointed out that the enemy began actively redeploying troops to Polohy to strike in the direction of Hulyaipole.

