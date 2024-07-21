Russian forces intensify assaults on Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian troops brace for prolonged battle Sunday, July 21, 2024 11:00:10 AM

Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) soldiers assert that an intense wave of offensives has begun and will likely continue until September. The AFU General Staff noted that nearly half of all Russians attacks in the Kramatorsk direction target Chasiv Yar.

Russian forces have intensified their attacks on the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, attempting to breach the defenses of Ukrainian troops, reports the Telegram channel "Bakhmut Demon," run by one of the Ukrainian soldiers.

"They launched a severe push through the northern flank of Chasiv. As usual, the attack was accompanied by KABs (guided bombs) and UAV swarms. The assault is intense and strong, and heavy battles are ongoing. They aim to penetrate our defenses. Tough days are ahead, and this wave might last until September," stated Demon.

Subsequently, he noted that all Russian assaults in Chasiv Yar had been repelled.

The Telegram channel "Officer+," maintained by an AFU lieutenant with the call sign "Alex," also reported the ongoing battles for Chasiv Yar. "Yesterday was a tough day, but the Russians lost a couple of BMDs (infantry vehicles), and the rest fled. The infantry scattered into the bushes and were finished off with cluster munitions and bombs," he said, referring to reports from a soldier of the 24th Mechanized Brigade, which is defending the town.

The AFU General Staff confirmed that Russian forces are attempting to break through in Chasiv Yar. "In the Kramatorsk direction, our troops halted 20 enemy attempts to break our defenses, particularly in the Chasiv Yar area, where over half of these clashes occurred, as well as in Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region," the statement reads.

On July 21, reports indicated that within the last 48 hours Russian troops had managed to break through AFU defenses near the village of Progress and had approached it.

