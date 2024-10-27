Russian forces intensify efforts to encircle Selydove Sunday, October 27, 2024 2:16:24 PM

Russian forces are reportedly attempting to fully encircle the town of Selydove, prompting Ukraine's Defense Forces to initiate powerful countermeasures to halt the advancement, reported Vitaliy Milovidov, spokesperson for the 15th National Guard Brigade "Kara-Dag” during a national news broadcast. He stated that for nearly a week, Russian troops have been conducting a large-scale assault with the aim of capturing Selydove entirely. Additionally, the occupiers have increased their efforts towards nearby Vyshneve.

"For a week now, the Defense Forces have been undertaking extremely powerful measures to contain the enemy. The adversary has managed to partially secure positions within some sections of Selydove, but significant combat activities are now directed towards Vyshneve. This is south of Selydove, where the enemy has concentrated all resources aiming to fully encircle Selydove," Milovidov explained.

He emphasized that the battle and defensive measures are ongoing.

"Our units are actively implementing strategies within these localities, engaging in defensive operations and taking all necessary actions to prevent the enemy from entrenching in both Selydove and Vyshneve, which is critical for logistical support," the military leader noted.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.