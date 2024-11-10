Russian forces intensify efforts to encircle Ukrainian city of Kurakhove Sunday, November 10, 2024 11:00:06 AM

Russian forces are attempting to encircle Kurakhove as the Kremlin's troops intensify their use of military equipment in assaults on Ukrainian positions in the region, said Oryst Drimalovsky, a representative of the press service for the 79th Air Assault Brigade, during a televised news broadcast.

According to him, Russian troops aim to create a "pincer" maneuver to encircle the city. Russian forces have increased their use of FPV and combat drones, which are already targeting the outskirts of the city and Kurakhove itself. Movement within this area is reportedly hindered.

"The occupiers are actively using tanks and other armored vehicles during assaults on Ukrainian positions in this region. Recently, our paratroopers destroyed two armored vehicles with infantry, took down one tank, and damaged another," Drimalovsky pointed out.

He also mentioned that the Russian army has not reduced the intensity of artillery shelling. In Kurakhove, both apartment buildings and private housing sectors suffer daily from the occupiers' strikes.

In recent weeks, the Russians have concentrated what seems to be the largest offensive potential near Kurakhove since the war began. As they try to advance from the north and south, Russian troops have reached the city's outskirts and are closing in on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' main logistical routes.

