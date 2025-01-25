Russian Forces intensify offensive on Pokrovsk Saturday, January 25, 2025 12:00:31 PM

In a shift of tactics, Russian forces are intensifying their offensive efforts towards Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, according to a report by Suspilne Donbas.

Deputy Battalion Commander of the 68th Separate Hunting Brigade, with the call sign "Italian," highlighted this strategic change. "They are more actively trying to gather in small groups, waiting out certain situations, forming units, and launching assault operations," he emphasized. Ukrainian defenders, however, continue to repel these offensives, causing significant losses to the aggressors.

The Russian army is making extensive use of different types of drones on the frontlines and is showing a blatant disregard for their own troops. "If an assault group is depleted, within half an hour or an hour, another group is ready to proceed on the same route, following nearly identical tactics, essentially advancing to their deaths," he revealed.

National Guard of Ukraine spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk noted that Russian forces on the southern flanks near Pokrovsk are attempting to expand the "gray zone" to gain control over logistical routes.

