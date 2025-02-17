Russian forces intensify offensive towards Dnipropetrovsk region Monday, February 17, 2025 12:30:41 PM

In a fresh offensive, Russian forces are making a push towards the border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, amplifying efforts near the village of Nadiivka, reports Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) soldier, known by the call sign "Alex,"

The movement comes after Ukrainian units launched successful counterattacks in the Donetsk region, prompting Russian troops to seek new advantages by massing heavy machinery previously held in reserve. "Alex" reported that increased activities surrounding Nadiivka involve armored vehicles like the "Typhoon" and other more unconventional methods.

In related updates, AFU's General Staff reported in their February 17 briefing that 40 enemy attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction in the past 24 hours, with heightened engagements near various settlements, including Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Luch, Lysivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Alekseyevka, Andriyivka, Dachne, and Ulakly.

According to the DeepStat analytics project, as of February 17, Russian forces have taken control of the village of Serebryane in the Donetsk region, while making advances near settlements such as Dachne, Novosilky, and Ulakly in Donetsk, and near Fiholivka in Kharkiv region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.