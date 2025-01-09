Russian Forces intensify offensive towards strategic Ukrainian city of Kupyansk Thursday, January 9, 2025 1:00:04 PM

Russian forces are inching ever closer to the strategic Ukrainian city of Kupyunsk. Russian troops are relentlessly attacking Ukrainian Defense Forces positions near Kupyansk, with the aim to gain control of the "Svatove-Kupyansk" highway.

Ukrainian officials, including Kupyansk Military Administration head Andriy Besedin, believe the Russians aim to establish a foothold on the right bank of the Oskil River.

Besedin described the situation in a broadcast on the national news broadcast, noting that the frontline is a mere two kilometers from the city.

The situation is escalating in Dvurechna where Russian forces are equally set on creating a stronghold along the right bank of the Oskil. Besedin reports constant assault actions, highlighting the Zahryzove-Lozova-Kruhlyakivka area as particularly volatile.

Here, Russian forces aim to break through to the Oskil's left bank, significantly impacting Volchansk.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff's morning bulletin, on January 8th alone, Russian troops launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions in the Kupyansk direction, with fierce battles reported in the areas around Holubivka, Zahryzove, and towards Petropavlivka.

Contrary to analysts’ reports of Russian forces occupying the village of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, Viktor Tregubov, a representative of the "Khortytsya" operational-strategic troop grouping, confirmed ongoing clashes in the area.

Battalion commander of the "Bureviy" brigade Konstantin Vahramayev revealed the aggressive use of KABs (guided bombs) and fiber optic drones by Russian troops along the Kupyansk front.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.