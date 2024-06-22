Russian forces launch missiles from Sea of Azov in nighttime attack on Ukraine Saturday, June 22, 2024 9:07:00 AM

During a nighttime attack, the Russian armed forces launched missiles at Ukraine from the Sea of Azov, reported Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a news broadcast.

Russian military believe that the Sea of Azov is safer for them compared to the Black Sea. However, they forget that it is close to territory controlled by Ukraine, Pletenchuk pointed out.

"They think they can use the Sea of Azov for stationing their ships and launching attacks, but they obviously overlook how close it is to our territory," he said.

Pletenchuk reported that four missiles were launched from the Sea of Azov towards Ukraine. He noted that this fact is concerning as Russia uses the Sea of Azov thinking it is safer than the Black Sea.

According to Pletenchuk, the Russians are using boom barriers in the Kerch Strait and deploying their vessels. Presently, there is one submarine in the Black Sea, which can carry up to four missiles. Additionally, there are three other missile carriers in the Sea of Azov, potentially armed with up to 20 missiles, four of which have already been used.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Armed Forces, reported that Ukrainian air defense units had shot down 25 of the 29 airborne targets. Nonetheless, some Russian missiles reached their targets, causing damage to energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy said the Russians attacked energy facilities in the south and west of the country, resulting in damaged equipment and injured energy workers.

