Russian forces make measured advances in Donbas amid tactical shifts and operational challenges

In the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region, the Russian armed forces have stopped their advance. However, there is no operational pause, said Stanislav Bunyatov, the squad commander of the 24th Aidar battalion.

"There is no talk of an operational pause in the Pokrovsk direction. If the enemy has halted towards Selidove, it’s not any better southeast, where the enemy is making definite advances. Recently, there was an encirclement and capture of our soldiers," said Stanislav Bunyatov, known by his call sign "Osman.

Bunyatov explained that in the Selidove direction, Russian forces paused because Ukrainian units managed to establish "more or less" effective coordination among units. He credited this achievement to company and battalion-level commanders and other active military personnel who are making communication efforts with each other.

According to "Osman", a trophy tank captured by the "Kara-Dag" brigade was evacuated thanks to a Signal chat created by the combatants for coordination.

In Bunyatov's opinion, brigade commanders are "more impotent in their leadership," seeing the battlefield from a distant strategic point, while the key to the Russian advances lies in employing small groups within company-battalion zones of responsibility.

On the morning of September 8, Stanislav Bunyatov detailed on his Telegram channel "Sniper Talks" a new nighttime combat tactic by the Russians. Russian forces move in groups of 2-3 men across fields into Ukrainian rear lines and establish circular defense positions. Despite suffering losses, 20% of the personnel reach their targets.

In the morning, the accumulated assault group then begins to attack Ukrainian positions from the rear, drawing attention away. During this distraction, additional groups of 5-6 men move in to form a reinforcing unit that reaches company size.

Stanislav Bunyatov noted that the ongoing activities of Russian forces in the Vuhledar direction were anticipated. However, Ukrainian forces lack enough strength and resources to hold all fronts.

"To salvage the situation somehow, we have to reinforce local brigades with 'firemen'. The enemy is exploiting this quite successfully," added the fighter.

On the night of September 9, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces have made gains near Pokrovsk and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region. The Russins advanced distances ranging from 500 meters to 1.3 kilometers.

On September 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction had improved. However, he emphasized that stabilization is necessary, and it is too early to discuss the situation in this area of the frontline.

