Russian Forces overwhelmed by Ukrainian drone and ammunition arsenal in Zaporizhzhia, complains ex-Roscosmos chief Rogozin Tuesday, June 4, 2024 10:38:00 PM

Former head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and “senator of Zaporizhia region" Dmitry Rogozin has bemoaned that the Ukrainian Forces have received ammunition and possess numerous drones, turning life into a nightmare for Russian forces in the Zaporizhia direction.

"They say the enemy has an ammo shortage. I don't know. Those opposite us clearly have a surplus. Cluster bombs, drops, FPV, 155s... Are they upset with us or something? They're pelting constantly. On those roads where we used to travel with caution, it's now extremely challenging, to say the least. In the village of Mirne, everything is buzzing with their drones. You get tired of this constant nonsense," he wrote in a Telegram post.

Rogozin also added that due to the strong electronic warfare capabilities, the Ukrainian Forces' drones have become a costly resource.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces Lieutenant, who uses the call sign "Alex," also reported on the resupply of ammunition to the Ukrainian Forces on his Telegram channel Officer+.

"It's a bit better already. You can breathe a little easier now because they've packed us quite well with democracy — HIMARS are operating almost everywhere, they're no longer some miracle but a common occurrence on the front; there are more shells, though not in every brigade (but the trend is good) + we've got FPV drones, some brigades have enough of them so it's no longer the main need. Overall, it's okay, better than winter, a thousand times better, summer will be interesting," he wrote.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also destroyed a Russian S-300/400 system near Belgorod. Russian war bloggers claimed that the air defense equipment was destroyed with the help of the American M142 HIMARS rocket artillery system.

