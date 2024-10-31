Russian forces prepare for escalated offensives in Zaporizhzhia: increase in armored and aerial assets mark key strategy shift Thursday, October 31, 2024 12:00:39 PM

Russian forces have conducted drills in the occupied territories, specifically using armored vehicles in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Vladyslav Voloshin, spokesperson for the "South" Defense Forces. Voloshin revealed that reconnaissance data suggests this equipment aims to bolster both transportation of assault groups and infantry fire support in areas like Pryiutne and Levadne.

Voloshin highlighted how these military exercises on temporarily occupied training grounds in the Zaporizhzhia region emphasize the need for using armored equipment to enhance ground force capabilities. However, he also noted an increased reliance on drones and thermal imaging defenses by the occupiers.

"In today’s warfare, technology isn’t a cure-all. It is vulnerable under modern combat conditions and isn't always effective. Especially in the south, where the frontline cuts through open steppe, making equipment easy targets for drones or artillery," Voloshin explained.

Additionally, Russian troops have been utilizing buggies and motorcycles for rapid position changes and logistical support for personnel and weaponry. Voloshin commented on these vehicles' ability to avoid minefields, countered by Ukrainian drones’ effectiveness in locating and neutralizing them.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 145 combat encounters in the last 24 hours, with Russian occupiers mounting eight assaults against defense positions in areas like Bohoyavlenka, Maksymivka, Trudove, and Novoukrainka. Russian forces utilized assault and bomber aviation extensively during these operations.

Previously, on October 27, Voloshin stated that Russian forces experienced some success near the village of Levadne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On October 30, Voloshin reported that the Russian army amassed a force of 200,000 soldiers in southern Ukraine. He indicated their intensifying focus on the Zaporizhzhia region following the capture of Vuhledar.

