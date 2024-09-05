Russian forces race against time to capture Pokrovsk before rainy season hampers operations Thursday, September 5, 2024 10:43:00 AM

In a recent update on the situation in Donbas, an officer from the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, Serhiy Tsehotskyi, revealed that Russian forces are feeling the pressure as they aim to capture Pokrovsk. With the rainy season fast approaching, which complicates combat operations significantly, the Ukrainian Forces believe that the Russian occupation of the city remains unlikely.

For months, Russian troops have been trying to advance towards Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, with the ultimate goal of capturing this key city in Donbas. According to intercepted communications, Russian forces have set a specific deadline for this objective. Serhiy Tsehotskyi shared these details on Channel 24, noting that the Russians aim to take the city by October 1.

Tsehotskyi added that Russian forces appear to be in haste, evidenced by the nature of recent battles. The upcoming rainy season poses a severe challenge: the terrain will become heavily muddy, making mobility difficult for both troops and equipment. "Donetsk soil is very heavy; stepping into wet ground can add 10 kilograms to your boots instantly, and machinery won't move either," he explained.

The Russian blitzkrieg in this sector has failed, forcing a change in tactics. Russian forces are now concentrating near Selydove and other nearby settlements to "secure their left flank." Despite this, the Ukrainian Forces remain confident that the Russian advance on Pokrovsk will not succeed. They are well-prepared for any developments, leaving the Russian forces with minimal chances of capturing the city.

While the Russians still possess significant strength and is determined to persist, Ukrainian forces are progressively reclaiming their positions in some areas despite the numerical superiority of Russian troops, Tsehotskyi concluded.

On September 5, it was reported that a colonel outlined the necessary timeline for the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk direction. According to Vladyslav Seleznyov, Russian forces in this part of Donbas have stopped their advance towards Pokrovsk but are bolstering their flanks to prevent breakthroughs as Ukrainian forces counterattack.

