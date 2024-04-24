Russian forces ramp up assaults in Donetsk region as Ukrainian troops defend key positions Wednesday, April 24, 2024 9:00:31 AM

Russian troops continue to apply pressure on the positions of Ukrainian militayt at the front, with the Donetsk region being a particularly hot zone. Rodion Kudryashov, the deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, provided details on the Russian tactics.

According to Kudryashov, the Russians have shifted to systematic pressure near the settlement of Chasiv Yar as well as in the direction of Pokrovsk. Similar tactics were also observed in the area around Bakhmut.

The Russian Armed Forces are currently seeking to exert maximum pressure, utilizing various types of weaponry and substantial infantry.

"The enemy is deploying a significant amount of infantry and equipment, as well as FPV drones, and is not sparing ammunition. Even with such excessive efforts, they cannot achieve their goal. It all ends with either one or two landings or a scorched patch in the field. This is the case both at the Pokrovsk direction and the area near Chasiv Yar. Our troops are doing everything to protect the country," declared Rodion Kudryashov.

Additionally, the deputy commander pointed out that the Russian Armed Forces had achieved certain successes in the area around the settlement of Ocheretyne, but at the cost of extremely high losses. He suggested that this could also be due to some confusion during the rotation of Ukrainian units.

"The enemy has paved that road with the corpses of its soldiers. The losses they suffered there during attacks are incompatible with the minor tactical gain they achieved," Kudryashov continued.

Nevertheless, the Russians find themselves in a less than advantageous position at the foothold near the village of Ocheretyne. There is hope that the Ukrainian Forces will succeed in driving them out.

On April 24th, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces deny any advancement by the Russians in Ocheretyne. According to Serhiy Tsechkovsky, an officer of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Gandzyuk, the Russian Armed Forces lack the strength for a wide-scale offensive on this front sector and claims of capturing the village are not reflective of reality.

