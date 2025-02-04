Russian forces shift strategy amid slowed advance near Pokrovsk Tuesday, February 4, 2025 2:30:24 PM

The pace of the Russian army's advance on the Pokrovsk front has noticeably slowed, yet the they still have a significant chance of breaking into the Dnipropetrovsk region.

On this segment of the frontline, Russian troops have captured the settlement of Serebryane and taken control of the eastern quarter of Nadezhdynka.

South of Nadezhdynka, Russian forces have moved towards Kotlyarivka, expanding their flanks and attempting to achieve their primary goal of entering the Dnipropetrovsk region. This information was shared by journalist and military commentator Vasily Pekhno during a broadcast on the YouTube channel FN.

"Russians are eager to cross the border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions soon. And believe me, they will succeed," the analyst declared. "In our society, this will be presented as a 'betrayal,' but it shouldn't be. Let's be candid, the war is not about keeping the enemy out of the Dnipropetrovsk region; it's about bringing them to their knees, including through deep strikes on Russian territory."

Unfortunately, the route between Pokrovsk and Pavlohrad is currently under heavy fire from Russian drones. Additionally, according to Pekhno, Ukrainian defense remains quite strong near Uspenivka, south of Pokrovsk, as well as north of Kotlyne, where the Russians have attempted to break through.

Moreover, the Russian troops have been unsuccessful in advancing in Udachne, prompting them to press south of the settlement.

Russians are seeking any openings to expand their flanks to ensure greater security for their units. "Although it is difficult to call it security, as they are deploying substantial forces here," the military expert clarified. "Considering their previous momentum, their current progress on the Pokrovsk front can be described as quite modest."

