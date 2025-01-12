Russian forces shift tactics in Kursk region: using larger infantry assaults against Ukrainian positions Sunday, January 12, 2025 6:39:42 PM

A significant change in Russian military tactics is being observed in the Kursk region, as they launch assaults on Ukrainian positions using larger infantry groups, involving simultaneous deployment of 20-30 soldiers. According to Egor Nozdryakov, commander of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade's airborne assault battalion, the Russian forces have notably altered their strategy in the area. Nozdryakov detailed that the Russians have packed this section with additional personnel, carrying out assaults with larger numbers.

"They are coming in hordes, reminiscent of World War II tactics, with groups of 20-30 at a time," he described.

In certain locations, this approach has seen some success. Initially, the attacking Russian soldiers draw artillery fire and FPV strikes, then take cover in plantings where they engage in combat with Ukrainian assault troops and infantry forces. "That is why one of the current tasks is to increase machine gun ambushes, enhance positions, and boost troop numbers," Nozdryakov added.

Drones continue to play an increasingly crucial role on the battlefield, often being decisive, particularly when battlefield communications are unstable. Their importance is augmented by the use of artillery systems, notably cluster munitions, which are considered a very effective means of attack despite their limited availability.

"A few artillery pieces could decimate about half of those moving columns of 20-30 soldiers," the military official noted.

Previously, reports in the Washington Post indicated that Ukraine's unwavering focus on the Kursk region underscores its strategic importance to Kyiv, particularly in light of Donald Trump's potential re-election and pressure for peace talks. Furthermore, Kyiv believes that if Ukrainian forces retreat across the border, around 60,000 Russian troops might follow them, capturing even more Ukrainian territory.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.