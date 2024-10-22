Russian forces suffer heavy losses in Kharkiv region due to risky 'meat assault' tactics Tuesday, October 22, 2024 10:30:22 AM

Russian forces in the Kharkiv region are reportedly experiencing significant losses due to aggressive assault tactics. The 41st regiment of the Russian military, engaged near the village of Starytsya in the Kharkiv region, is facing severe issues, allegedly on the verge of being wiped out due to what has been described as a bloodthirsty strategy by military commanders, the Russian Telegram channel "Northern Channel," known for its associations with the Russian army.

The source claims that commanders are sending soldiers on suicidal assaults to capture Starytsya, which they have prematurely declared as already taken. "The 41st regiment, on the Kharkiv front, is facing chaos: soldiers are being sent to the slaughter. Assault groups are sent in as 'meat,' effectively nullifying the regiment... all so generals can falsely claim Starytsya has been captured," the source reported. The regiment is reportedly replenished with new soldiers continuously, but their survival is short-lived.

"There are no munitions, no clear tasks, no plan, and soldiers are just told 'go'. Those who do not return are declared missing in action or deserters, but in reality, they’re listed as KIA (killed in action)," stated the Russian "Northern Channel." It claimed even skilled specialists are caught in this ordeal, transferred into assault groups and subsequently sent to their deaths.

