Russian forces suffer setbacks near Kupyansk Wednesday, March 5, 2025 2:00:20 PM

In a significant shift on the front lines, Ukrainian forces successfully pushed back Russian troops in one sector, while Russian plans failed on two others. Analysts attribute this change to modifications in the organizational structure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On the Kupyansk axis, Ukrainian forces drove Russian troops north of the village of Zapadne, according to a March 5 report from DeepState. "Despite continued pressure on the Moscow-established bridgeheads, Ukrainian Forces are striving to stabilize the situation in this area," analysts noted. Russians persist in their efforts to capture the village of Fiholivka, having already reached its outskirts. They also maintain relentless pressure on the settlement of Dvorichna.

Additionally, Russian forces have faced setbacks in their attempts to secure positions near the villages of Kondrashivka and Holubivka. Their efforts to advance have so far ended in failure.

"Recently, the situation has been improving, particularly due to changes in the organizational structure. We hope this stabilization will show positive momentum moving forward," added DeepState analysts.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff, in their morning report, noted that three offensive attempts by Russian forces were recorded on the Kupyansk axis within the last 24 hours. "Defense Forces repelled assault actions by the enemy in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pidstarkove, and Bohuslavka," the command confirmed.

On March 5, DeepState analysts reported Ukrainian Defense Forces had pushed back Russian troops near the village of Zapadne in the Kharkiv region and repelled Russian attack near Uspenivka in Donetsk.

On March 4, the Center for National Resistance warned of a potential increase in foreign presence on the Russian frontlines. China might be entering discussions on deploying its fighters in a move similar to North Korea.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.