Russian forces unlikely to capture Chasiv Yar by their target date, says Ukrainian artillery brigade press officer Wednesday, May 8, 2024 10:30:00 AM

The Russians had set a goal to take control of the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region by 9 May. It's becoming clear now that they will not succeed, said Oleh Kalashnikov, the press officer for the 26th Artillery Brigade, in an interview with the Channel 24. According to him, despite attacks by the Russian Armed Forces along the entire front line, the most intense activity is happening in the Chasiv Yar area. Despite the difficulties, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue counter-artillery efforts. Although the ammunition situation has improved, much more is needed, given that a single gun can fire up to 200 rounds a day.

The Russian Armed Forces are determined to seize the city in Donbas at any cost, and before May 9, their command tasked their soldiers with occupying the town. However, according to the 26th Artillery Brigade's press officer, it was clear that achieving this within such a short timeframe would not be possible.

As a result, the Russians have set alternative objectives: to capture Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka before the inauguration of Russian president Vladimir Putin, which took place on May 7. The Russians have also failed to accomplish these tasks.

In the near future, the attempts to storm Chasiv Yar will continue, but the Russian Armed Forces may slightly revise their tactics due to failures. They are already preparing assault units from airborne troops – the 217 and 331 regiments of the 98th Brigade.

"Likewise, they are likely to try to increase their contingent on our segment of the front by the end of May. Possibly adding several thousand to intensify the pressure on our defence lines," concluded Oleh Kalashnikov.

On May 8, it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces are pushing on several eastern fronts, as stated by an analyst from DeepState. According to Roman Pogorely, the most active development is in the Donbas, specifically in the city of Chasiv Yar. The Russians are trying to find weak spots in the Ukrainian defense lines and are using a lot of soldiers.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.