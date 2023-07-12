Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief says CIA Director called him to discuss Ukraine Wednesday, July 12, 2023 10:00:52 AM

The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, said that at the end of June he had a phone conversation with CIA Director William Burns about the war in Ukraine.

"The pretext for a telephone conversation, as I assess it, on the part of the American colleague was the events of June 24," Naryshkin said, apparently referring to the rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin. "It's clear how I answered that question about what happened," he said.

At the same time, according to Naryshkin, "the main part of the conversation was focused on discussing the topic and events around Ukraine." "We thought, we reasoned, as to what to do with Ukraine," Naryshkin said.

The conversation, according to the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, lasted more than an hour. Naryshkin did not rule out that he would talk with Burns on the phone again, but added that a meeting in person is not planned yet.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.