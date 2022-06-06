Russian Foreign Minister forced to cancel trip to Serbia after Eastern European countries close airspace Monday, June 6, 2022 9:26:32 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was forced to cancel a planned trip to Serbia on Monday after three eastern European countries closed their airspace to his airplane.

Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia implemented the ban which prevented Lavrov from meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade. Moscow has condemned the move as “hostile”.

“If a visit by the Russian foreign minister to Serbia is seen in the West as something approaching a threat on a universal scale, then things in the West are clearly pretty bad,” Lavrov said.

“The main thing is no one will be able to destroy our relations with Serbia,” he added.

Vucic has instead been invited to meet with Lavrov in Moscow.

“Those who prevented the arrival of Sergei Lavrov do not want peace. They dream of defeating Russia,” Vucic stated. “Serbia is proud that it is not part of the anti-Russian hysteria, and the countries that are will have time to be ashamed.”

Comments

