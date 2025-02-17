Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov dismisses European role in Ukraine peace talks Monday, February 17, 2025 2:30:00 PM

In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov remarked that European countries have "no business" being involved in peace negotiations regarding Ukraine, as their aim might be to freeze the conflict to rearm Kyiv.

Lavrov recalled the words of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who reportedly stated that the 2014 Minsk agreements were an attempt to grant Ukraine time to strengthen itself. "Today, Ukraine is not the Ukraine of 2014/15," Merkel had said in December 2022.

Lavrov claims that Merkel and former French President François Hollande admitted that they never intended to fulfill the Minsk agreements, using the time to arm Ukraine instead.

“At the same Munich conference, calls were made, including from Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, to first sign a truce and use it to reinforce Ukraine militarily,” Lavrov added. "The Europeans' philosophy hasn't changed, so I’m not sure why they should be at the negotiating table."

Earlier, Keith Kellogg, U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia under President Donald Trump, stated that Washington does not see European representatives as direct participants in negotiations aimed at concluding the Russia-Ukraine war. According to him, the table will be occupied by "Ukrainians, Russians, and of course, Americans."

Kellogg explained this stance by highlighting the issues within the Minsk format, where too many participants with no real influence were involved in the peace process. "We are not going down that path," said Kellogg. However, he noted that ensuring Ukraine’s sovereignty was essential and that the European alliance would play a critical role in this.

On Tuesday, February 18, negotiations between Russia and the United States are set to begin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with discussions including the conflict in Ukraine. Participants include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov. The meeting's focus will be on "reestablishing the full range of Russian-American relationships" and "preparing possible talks for Ukrainian settlement," as well as organizing a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, the Kremlin reported.

Meanwhile, European heads of state and government will convene in Paris to develop a common stance on Ukraine. The German Foreign Office explained that Europe is coordinating its actions to present a unified approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

