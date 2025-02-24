Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov highlights conditions for ending Ukraine war amid diplomatic talks in Turkey Monday, February 24, 2025 2:30:47 PM

During a visit to Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the conditions necessary for the cessation of the war in Ukraine. According to Lavrov, the conflict cannot end without addressing its "root causes", reports Anadolu Agency.

Lavrov arrived in Turkey on the evening of February 23, with plans to meet his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. The talks were expected to focus on exchanging views on paths to peace in Ukraine "through establishing a fair and lasting peace via diplomatic efforts." Discussions were also anticipated on recent contacts between the US and Russia and Ankara’s potential role in this process.

Turkey, which hosted direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022, remains ready to take on this mediator role again.

Sergey Lavrov noted the ongoing contact between Russia and Turkey despite international tensions, emphasizing regular presidential communication between the two nations. He added that Turkish officials have been briefed on the negotiations in the US.

Key points from Lavrov’s statements in Turkey:

1. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine cannot end without addressing its underlying causes.

2. The US-Russia talks in Riyadh demonstrated differing perspectives, but discussions will continue.

3. Hostilities in Ukraine could cease once negotiations yield satisfactory results for Russia.

4. The West allegedly hindered the Istanbul agreement text negotiated between Russia and Ukraine to weaken Russia.

5. The draft agreement for resolving the conflict in Ukraine was nearly finalized when former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intervened and blocked it.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has already commented on potential peace negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine.

"The path to a just and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine could be paved through an equation where both sides of the conflict are equally and fairly represented," Erdoğan stated.

Lavrov last visited Turkey on October 18, 2024, for the '3+3' regional cooperation platform meeting. The latest meeting between the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers took place on February 20 in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

Previously, there were reports suggesting that Putin intends to prolong the war in Ukraine indefinitely for his own strategic advantages.

