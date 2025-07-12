Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov visits North Korea Saturday, July 12, 2025 8:55:19 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in North Korea for a working visit. Reports from Russian and North Korean media indicate that after attending a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers, Lavrov headed to the city of Wonsan, known for its missile test sites and naval bases.

In Wonsan, Lavrov held discussions with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, focusing on the war in Ukraine and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Moscow sees no reason to reject help from North Korea in its conflict with Ukraine. He emphasized that Pyongyang has shown support for Moscow out of "genuine feelings of solidarity."

However, Lavrov noted that any further decisions regarding support for the Russian military in Ukraine are personally made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Additionally, Lavrov commented on the potential for future meetings between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. He stated that the leaders of the two countries are in constant contact, and high-level meetings between Russia and North Korea are "inevitable" in the future.

The Russian minister also responded to Western countries' initiatives to create a "coalition of the willing" to defend Ukraine. He labeled such statements as "fantasies," emphasizing that Moscow does not take these plans seriously and would never agree to them.

