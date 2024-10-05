Russian FSB Chief accuses West of inciting conflict in Moldova and Baltic States Saturday, October 5, 2024 10:00:18 AM

Russian FSB Chief Alexander Bortnikov has accused the West of inciting conflict, claiming it could lead to war against Moldova and the Baltic states. Speaking at the 55th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS, Bortnikov alleged that the West's "hostile actions" are escalating tensions, with possibilities ranging from an invasion of Belarus to addressing the Transnistrian issue, reports RIA Novosti.

Bortnikov claimed without providing evidence that certain countries might be preparing to invade Belarus and tackle the Transnistrian question, threatening an expansion of military actions towards the Baltic states and Moldova. He highlighted actions by the "Kyiv regime" and its backers that he described as provocative, citing the concentration of Ukrainian forces near the Belarusian border, incidents involving Ukrainian drones, and the recruitment of Belarusian nationals into nationalist formations within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The FSB director further accused the West of pressuring Moldova into an open confrontation with Russia, labeling it a "serious threat". He urged Chisinau to prioritize rational decision-making over "immediate political benefits," warning against compromising its sovereignty.

Bortnikov noted that the European Union and NATO allegedly tie financial aid and prospects of European integration for Moldova with its involvement in Ukraine's military logistics and the final resolution of the "Transnistrian issue."

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on October 4 that if Poland attempts to annex Western Ukraine, Belarus is ready to support Ukraine. Lukashenko also indicated Minsk's willingness to assist Kyiv in rebuilding after the war concludes.

