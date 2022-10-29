Russian General Lapin dismissed from his post after being accused by Kadyrov of surrendering Lyman Saturday, October 29, 2022 1:00:36 PM

Russian Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, who has recently been criticized by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been removed from the post of commander of the Central Military District, reported the Russian news agency RBC, citing the TV channel Grozny.

There has been no official information from the Russian Defense Ministry yet.

Colonel-General Lapin has recently been repeatedly criticized by the head of Chechnya Kadyrov, as well as the co-founder of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to Kadyrov, Lapin is personally responsible for the loss of Lyman by the Russian military and for allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through the Russian defense lines near the settlements of Terny, Torske and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region. Also, Kadyrov noted that Lapin was awarded the star of the Hero of Russia for the capture of Lysychansk, although in fact "he was not there and not even close."

On October 26, the news outlet Sota reported that Lapin was puttin a gun to the heads of the recently mobilized soldiers, who were leaving Svatove, and threatened to shoot them. When asked for food, he replied "Such scum like you should neither eat, nor drink, nor sleep."

Lapin is also known for presenting an award to his own son Denis Lapin, who commanded a regiment advancing on Chernihiv and Sumy. From the intercepted phone calls published by Ukrainian intelligence, it follows that the regiment suffered serious losses, but its commander Lapin Jr. was still presented with the award.

