Russian General Popov sentenced to penal colony after criticizing military failures Thursday, April 24, 2025 3:59:54 PM

Russian General Ivan Popov has been sentenced to five years in a penal colony after he spoke out about what he referred to as "critical problems" within the Russian military operating in Ukraine. This perceived crackdown became glaringly obvious in the summer of 2023. Popov was removed from his command after submitting a damning report on the state of the Russian army.

Admired by his troops for bravely calling a spade a spade, Popov is now being punished in a penal colony. Russian authorities seem to have learned a lesson from the Prigozhin uprising: incarcerate those who pose a potential threat before they have the chance to voice dissent or mobilize forces. The Tambov Garrison Court has handed former 58th Army Commander, Major General Ivan Popov, a five-year term in a general regime penal colony, stripped him of his rank, and imposed a fine of 800,000 rubles ($9,600).

The official charge? Allegedly embezzling metal intended for fortifications on the Zaporizhzhia front and falsifying documents. However, behind these stark judicial lines lies a grim reality: Putin's regime is purging those who know too much and refuse to stay silent.

According to the charges, Popov, in cahoots with other defendants including the since-deceased Lieutenant General Tsokov, embezzled over 1,700 tons of metal valued at 105 million rubles. Yet, the defense argues that the signatures on critical documents were forged and the evidence fabricated. Meanwhile, the investigation quickly claimed that Popov allegedly ordered his subordinates to sign on his behalf, despite glaring inconsistencies and a lack of substantive proof.

Russian media has speculated on the catalyst that destroyed the career of this inconvenient general.

The true motivation behind the punitive measures became evident back in the summer of 2023, when Popov was removed from his command following a report that detailed critical flaws within the military. He planned to present these directly to Putin but was stopped. Grey Zone, a channel affiliated with the Wagner group, reported on Popov's conflict with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who accused him of "fearmongering." Popov later confirmed his removal, stating it was because he "told the truth" and "refused to lie."

Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny during the summer of 2023 rattled Moscow to its core. The armed march on the capital from affiliates within the government highlighted that the threat was not from the opposition but from inside the establishment. Since then, any signs of disloyalty, especially among the security forces, are swiftly extinguished. An authoritative general with his own opinions is deemed too threatening. Today questioning commanded decisions, tomorrow leading battalions toward the Kremlin—it's a risk the Kremlin does not want to take.

Popov didn't back down easily. Requesting multiple times to return to the front lines, he even reached out directly to Putin but was met only with criminal charges and a prison sentence. After sentencing, Popov once more repeated his plea, this time from the courtroom itself. The answer was again a resounding "no."

