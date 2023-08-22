Russian General Sergei Surovikin fired as Commander of Russian Aerospace Forces Tuesday, August 22, 2023 4:30:22 PM

Russian General Sergei Surovikin, who disappeared from sight after the Wagner PMC rebellion, was dismissed from his position as Commander of the Russian Aerospace Force, reported former chief editor of radio station Echo of Moscow, Alexei Venediktov. According to Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak, the "General Armageddon " or "Syrian Butcher" was removed from his post on August 18 by a classified presidential decree. Sobchak also noted that Surovikin's family has been unable to contact him so far.

Surovikin was appointed as the Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces in October 2017. From October 2022 to January 2023, he also commanded the Joint Group of Russian Forces in Ukraine. During the "Pribozhin’s Rebellion," Surovikin recorded a video urging Wagner PMC mercenaries to lay down their weapons before he disappeared. It was initially speculated that he had been detained for supporting Wagner's founder, Yevgeny Pribozhin, and was being held at Moscow's Lefortovo Remand Prison.

Later, several Western media outlets reported that Surovikin was being interrogated in connection with the revolt, although no charges had been brought against him. In August, Russian State Duma MP Viktor Sobolev revealed that Surovikin had been removed from the "special military operation" in Ukraine. Subsequently, the well-known Russian Telegram channel VCHK-OGPU, citing multiple sources, stated that the general was under "house arrest."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.