Russian generals coerce young conscripts into frontline contracts amid rising disappearances Saturday, August 24, 2024 2:00:05 PM

In Russia, the drumbeat of concern grows louder as parents of conscripts raise the alarm. Their 18-year-old children are being forced to sign contracts and are subsequently dispatched to the Kursk region, where many go missing. Russian army generals threaten reluctant conscripts with legal action, emphasizing that they will end up on the frontlines anyhow. Numerous accusations from parents have been shared on the Telegram channel "Tverdy Znak Tambov" .

Valentina Ovchinnikova from the Ivanovo region reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense to inquire about her missing 19-year-old son. The response from Putin's officials was stark: "We don't know." Meanwhile, Irina Yatsyuk from Vologda expressed her conviction that Russian officers are forcing conscripts to sign contracts to "cover their own backs." She alleges that her 21-year-old son, Danil, is facing charges of desertion for fleeing into the forest.

The publication claims at least three conscripts have gone missing in the Kursk region, and an additional 42 have been taken prisoner. The article also referenced a controversial statement made by Apty Alaudinov, who implored that 18-year-old conscripts not be coddled, promising them a place in paradise after death.

