Russian infiltration attempt near Pokrovsk fails, 80% of unit reportedly lost Sunday, August 10, 2025 10:56:01 AM

In a significant setback for Moscow, an attempted infiltration by Russian troops near Pokrovsk has dealt a devastating blow to their forces. Ukraine's military intelligence detected the advancing forces and neutralized the majority before they reached the city.

According to reports from Deep State, Russia's elaborate operation involved three assault groups of 50 men each, intending to covertly traverse over six kilometers to reach Ukrainian positions. Despite their efforts over a two-week period, the operation ended disastrously for the Kremlin.

Originating from the Selidove area, the sabotage team advanced slowly through Peschane, covering approximately 600 meters per day towards Pokrovsk. Their movements were painstakingly coordinated using drones that also airdropped essential supplies like water, food, and communication tools.

But the plans fell apart as Ukrainian forces systematically countered the infiltration. According to Deep State, nearly 120 of the 150 Russian operatives were either killed by aerial strikes or succumbed to strategic mines. A handful managed to reach the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk but were quickly surrounded and some were captured.

The swift response by Ukrainian Defense Forces exemplifies the efficient collaboration between reconnaissance and drone operations, say military analysts. This thwarted attempt highlights the critical impact of Ukraine's intelligence-gathering capabilities.

Russia's operation failed, losing up to 80% of its personnel even before initiating substantial actions. This attempted stealth infiltration into Ukrainian defenses has culminated in a comprehensive military disaster.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.