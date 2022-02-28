Russian invasion of Ukraine - live updates, February 28 Monday, February 28, 2022 10:51:00 AM

10:20 pm EST

70 Ukrainian servicemen reportedly killed after Russia strikes military compound in compound in Okhtyrka

10:20 pm EST

Russian forces in Kherson airport, trying to advance into the city

10:20 pm EST

Huge lines to grocery stores in Kyiv. Most shelves are empty. Alcohol sales prohibited.

1:59 pm EST

Ukrainian Bayraktar destroys Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher systems near Kyiv video https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684223203027915

1:42 pm EST

Putin speaks with Macron, demands

-recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea

-"demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state"

-ensuring "neutral status" of Ukraine

https://www.eurointegration.com.ua/rus/news/2022/02/28/7134936/

1:00 pm EST

President Zelensky signs a request for Ukraine's membership in EU

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=4988627567871452&set=a.231904623543794

11:45 am EST

Russian soldier left their armored vehicles, walking in direction of Russia near Sumy

https://t.me/insiderUKR/22650

11:13 am EST

Berdyansk residents chanting "Berdyansk is Ukraine", pushing Russian soldiers out of the city center

https://fb.watch/bsHmZjNskU/

10:47 am EST

Kupyansk mayor facing criminal charges after surrendering his city to Russian troops

https://theins.ru/news/248962

10:40 am EST

Mass anti-Russia, anti-Putin protests in occupied Berdyansk

https://t.me/KlymenkoTime/46137

10:00 am EST

Ukrainian forces capture Russian Panstir anti-air system near Kherson. Export value $20 million

https://www.facebook.com/100000909172681/videos/504235921217016/

10:00 am EST

Kharkiv under heavy shelling by Russian Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launcher systems.

11 civilians killed. Saltivka, Oleksiivka and Botanical Garden (Botanichesky sad) areas hit the hardest. Multiple buildings destroyed.

https://t.me/Pravda_Gerashchenko/968

https://www.facebook.com/butusov.yuriy/posts/7327552930618273

Share

Comments

We are aware of the spam upvotes on the web site. The issue is not specific to this website but is affecting the entire Disqus platform. We were informed that Disqus is looking into it. All the fake accounts which are upvoting the comments are being reported and banned from the site. Please consider turning off email notifications on your Disqus profile until this issue is resolved. Please avoid clicking on any links on these fake profiles. Thank you for your patience. UAwire.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.