Russian invasion of Ukraine - live updates, February 28
10:20 pm EST
70 Ukrainian servicemen reportedly killed after Russia strikes military compound in compound in Okhtyrka
10:20 pm EST
Russian forces in Kherson airport, trying to advance into the city
10:20 pm EST
Huge lines to grocery stores in Kyiv. Most shelves are empty. Alcohol sales prohibited.
1:59 pm EST
Ukrainian Bayraktar destroys Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher systems near Kyiv video https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684223203027915
1:42 pm EST
Putin speaks with Macron, demands
-recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea
-"demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state"
-ensuring "neutral status" of Ukraine
https://www.eurointegration.com.ua/rus/news/2022/02/28/7134936/
1:00 pm EST
President Zelensky signs a request for Ukraine's membership in EU
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=4988627567871452&set=a.231904623543794
11:45 am EST
Russian soldier left their armored vehicles, walking in direction of Russia near Sumy
11:13 am EST
Berdyansk residents chanting "Berdyansk is Ukraine", pushing Russian soldiers out of the city center
10:47 am EST
Kupyansk mayor facing criminal charges after surrendering his city to Russian troops
10:40 am EST
Mass anti-Russia, anti-Putin protests in occupied Berdyansk
https://t.me/KlymenkoTime/46137
10:00 am EST
Ukrainian forces capture Russian Panstir anti-air system near Kherson. Export value $20 million
https://www.facebook.com/100000909172681/videos/504235921217016/
10:00 am EST
Kharkiv under heavy shelling by Russian Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launcher systems.
11 civilians killed. Saltivka, Oleksiivka and Botanical Garden (Botanichesky sad) areas hit the hardest. Multiple buildings destroyed.
https://t.me/Pravda_Gerashchenko/968
https://www.facebook.com/butusov.yuriy/posts/7327552930618273