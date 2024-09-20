Russian Investigative Committee concludes investigation into American war correspondent's murder, charges four soldiers Friday, September 20, 2024 10:27:13 AM

The Russian Investigative Committee has announced the completion of the preliminary investigation into the murder case of Russell Bentley, also known as the "war correspondent" holding both U.S. and Russian citizenships. Four Russian military personnel have been charged with brutal violence and attempts to cover up the murder.

An announcement highlighted that the investigation concerning Russian Armed Forces servicemen Vitaly Vansyatsky, Vladislav Agal’tsev, Vladimir Bazhin, and Andrey Iordanov has concluded. The four individuals face accusations that vary based on their roles. Charges include actions significantly exceeding their authority, physical violence and torture resulting in the victim’s death, and the concealment of the crime.

According to available information, all four soldiers of the 5th Brigade accused of Bentley's murder are residents of the occupied Donetsk region. Vitaly Vansyatsky, a Donetsk native, was the deputy commander of a tank battalion in the 5th Brigade of the "DPR" as of 2016, according to the "Myrotvorets" website. Hailing from Horlivka, Vladislav Agal’tsev also appears in the Myrotvorets database as a "DPR" militant. Similarly, Yenakiieve resident Vladimir Bazhin is listed as a militant in the same database.

Andrey Iordanov, a company commander in the 5th Brigade, was discussed by his wife Olga in a video message to Vladimir Putin, recorded along with Vladimir Bazhin’s sister, Irina Maltseva. They complained that their relatives were "unlawfully" detained by local authorities under Russian investigators' supervision.

Formed in 2014 in occupied Donetsk with Russia’s aid, the 5th Brigade group included militants from Donbas residents. By late 2022, the 5th Brigade officially became part of the Russian Armed Forces.

Russell Bentley disappeared in Donetsk's Petrovsky district on April 8. His wife reported that he had gone to the shelling site to assist victims and document the aftermath, prompting the opening of a criminal investigation.

Later, Bentley's wife claimed Russian military forces abducted him near the Petrovsky bus depot. The "Vostok" battalion, with whom Bentley fought from 2014-2017, claimed in spring that his killers were being shielded.

Preliminary reports suggested that local "investigators" believed Russian soldiers kidnapped Bentley after hearing his American accent, mistaking him for a "spy." Bentley's remains are yet to be found, with speculation that his body might have been blown up in a vehicle.

Texas-born Russell Bentley spent most of his life in the U.S. state before moving to Donetsk in 2014 to join the "DPR" militants. By 2017, he had become a "war correspondent" and blogger, collaborating with pro-Kremlin media. Bentley resided in Donetsk, marrying a local woman.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.