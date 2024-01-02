Russian Kinzhal missile strays, strikes own territory during attack on Ukraine Tuesday, January 2, 2024 11:15:55 AM

A Russian missile fell in the village of Petrovskaya, Voronezh region, Russia, around 9 am during a missile attack on Ukraine. One of the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles launched towards Kyiv unexpectedly changed its trajectory.

Independent journalists from the Astra project published several videos showing the impact crater and seriously damaged houses. A local resident reported that an entire street was destroyed as a result of the explosion.

The Governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, acknowledged that the missile that hit the village was Russian, calling the incident an "accidental ammunition discharge".

"No casualties have been reported, but preliminary assessments indicate damage to seven houses. The windows, roofs, and supporting structures may have been affected. Further information is being verified. An operational team is present at the scene," Russian media quoted the governor as saying.

According to Gusev, residents from several streets are being moved to temporary accommodation centers. The assessment of the damage will occur "after ensuring maximum safety at the incident site and completion of the work by specialized agencies."

Gusev instructed the local administration to swiftly resolve the issues regarding compensation payments and the construction of new housing.

The Voronezh region of Russia borders Ukraine from the side of the Luhansk region. The village of Petrovskaya is located 150 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.

This morning, Russia conducted a massive attack on Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other populated areas in Ukraine.

According to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian military used 99 aerial weapons, including missiles of different types, including 10 air-ballistic missiles Kh-47M2 Kinzhal and 12 missiles "flying on a ballistic trajectory, such as the Iskander-M/S-300/S-400."

"With the efforts and resources of the Air Forces in cooperation with the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, 72 aerial targets were destroyed. Among them 10 out of 10 air-ballistic missiles Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, 59 out of 70 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55, 3 out of 3 Kalibr cruise missiles."

Preliminary reports indicate that 43 injured individuals have been hospitalized, and there is also confirmed information about the death of an elderly woman. She was evacuated from a house in Solomensky district and passed away in an ambulance.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.