Russian media: 74 dead and 27 injured in Ukrainian attack on Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in Feodosia port

74 people were killed and 27 were injured as a result of an attack on the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the port of Feodosia, reports the web site the News of Sevastopol, citing the Information Support Department of the Black Sea Fleet.

According to the publication, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov asked the head of the administration of Novocherkassk, Yuri Lysenko, to declare a two-day mourning in the city.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not officially reported any losses on the ship.

Earlier, the Telegram channel ASTRA reported, citing its sources, that 33 sailors were listed as missing, and another 19 were injured as a result of the attack on the large landing ship Novocherkassk in the port of Feodosia. One port worker was also killed and four civilians were injured. According to ASTRA, there were 77 sailors on board the landing ship at the time of the attack on the night of December 26th.

ASTRA also found out that among the fatalities on the Novocherkassk were conscripts. According to one of the sailors who served on the ship, there were conscripts and contract soldiers on board at the time of the attack.

The news outlet Agenstvo.Novosti contacted the relatives of some of the sailors who were serving on board the Novocherkassk after the attack and found out that at least some of them were on the ship at the time of the missile strike. In addition, journalists were able to speak with the ship's commander, Nikolai Stepanenko. When asked about the losses, he replied, "No one was injured, everything is fine, everything is great."

